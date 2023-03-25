DFB victory against Peru: top grade for match winner filling jug

In the first game after the preliminary round of the World Cup, Hansi Flick tried out a number of things in terms of personnel and system, for example offering a double lead. After a somewhat choppy start, the DFB team took command. Niclas Füllkrug’s brace (12′, 33′) set the course early on. Germany created three more big chances before the half-time whistle against Peruvians who were sometimes overwhelmed.

The second round was then characterized by fouls, collisions and bad luck, which caused the Flick team to lose track at times. Fittingly, Kai Havertz hit the post with a penalty (67′). The bottom line is that Germany won easily, Peru was not dangerous at all. In terms of play, the DFB appearance was only convincing in phases. The friendly against Belgium continues on Tuesday (8:45 p.m.).

Torfolge

1:0 filling jug (12th): Havertz tries to control a long diagonal ball from Schlotterbeck with his chest, but accidentally puts it in front of Füllkrug, who nets from close range.

2: 0 filling jug (33rd): Havertz releases Wolf on the right, who marches towards the goal with a lot of running up the side. The sharp cross is perfectly timed, Füllkrug runs in and executes in the best center forward manner.

The grades for the DFB team

Substituted:

46′ Götze (3.6) for Wirtz

46′ Gnabry (5.7) for Werner

46′ Goretzka (3.9) for Can

75′ Too bad for Havertz

75′ Berisha for pitcher

86′ Sweeper for Schlotterbeck