DGPC and strategy office will be heard at the AR on PRR for Culture

DAccording to a source from the parliamentary committee on Culture, the PSD’s request for hearing, “as a matter of urgency”, of the director-general of Cultural Heritage, João Carlos dos Santos, as chairman of the Committee, was approved today “unanimously”. Directive of the Cultural Heritage Safeguard Fund, and the general director of the Cultural Strategy, Planning and Assessment Office (GEPAC), Fernanda Heitor, “on the evaluation of the execution of the PRR (Recovery and Resilience Plan) Culture” “.

The Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) is a financing mechanism, with a European scope, to be applied in structural reforms in response to the pandemic crisis caused by covid-19.

The PRR for the Culture area has a global allocation of 243 million euros (ME), of which 150 ME concern Cultural Heritage and 93 ME will be applied in Cultural Networks and Digital Transition.

The Cultural Heritage component of the PRR aims at intervening in 49 institutions for “priority requalification”, and also foresees the installation of the Saber Fazer Technological Center and the Saber Fazer Laboratories, in the context of the strategy for traditional arts and crafts.

In the area of ​​digital transition, it includes the installation of the National Sound Archive, the acquisition of digital projection equipment for 155 cinemas and public centers of contemporary art, and the technological modernization of State conservation and restoration laboratories, including the National Archive of Imagem em Movimento, from Cinemateca Portuguesa.

The purchase of new computer equipment and information systems for 239 public libraries, the creation of itinerant online libraries, the digitization of collections, support for the translation of literary works, the edition of ‘audiobooks’ and ‘ebooks’, the modernization and digital transition of bookstores and the creation of the Electronic Book Lending Platform are other planned measures.

