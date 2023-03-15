Diabetes? I’ve got it under control

aks diabetes training type 2 in Dalaas with training starting on Wednesday, April 26th
Can I still eat sugar now? How should I feed myself? How often do I have to measure? What role does movement play?
Suitable for everyday use and practical
We offer
- free home blood glucose meters and test strips
- Practical training in small groups
- Specially trained specialists
- Five units of two hours each per training course
Participation only after prior registration with Gabi Miller at 05574 / 202-1056 or [email protected]
Factbox
training start: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m
Follow-up term: 3.5. / 10.5. / 17.5. / 24.5.2023
Ort: Fire station Dalaas
