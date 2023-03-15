Diabetes? I’ve got it under control

aks diabetes training type 2 in Dalaas with training starting on Wednesday, April 26th

Can I still eat sugar now? How should I feed myself? How often do I have to measure? What role does movement play?

Suitable for everyday use and practical

We offer

free home blood glucose meters and test strips

Practical training in small groups

Specially trained specialists

Five units of two hours each per training course

Participation only after prior registration with Gabi Miller at 05574 / 202-1056 or [email protected]

Factbox

training start: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

Follow-up term: 3.5. / 10.5. / 17.5. / 24.5.2023

Ort: Fire station Dalaas