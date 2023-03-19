Diablo 4 beta is supposed to be fantastic – apart from the waiting time



Diablo 4 launches on June 6th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. If you don’t want to wait until then, you have the opportunity to participate in the beta – but this weekend saw the start of the early access Access something wrong.





This reports, among other things Forbes online magazine: The Diablo 4 beta is fantastic if you can actually play it. Game developer Blizzard advertised that from March 17th to 19th as part of Early Access, interested parties would be able to get a first impression of the long-awaited Part 4.

However, this didn’t go as smoothly as Blizzard probably hoped. Shortly after the beta went live on Friday, many players found themselves in long queues. Users reported that they first had to wait two hours, only to be disconnected again after 15 minutes.

Old memories come up

There were also a large number of error messages. Some stakeholders believed Diablo III was launching again when interest in the game completely overwhelmed Battle.net’s login servers, preventing many from playing the game at all. Still, it sounds like these issues haven’t spoiled most gamers’ anticipation. The feedback is very positive. “We are aware that some players have had longer wait times than expected,” wrote Blizzard apologies. “The team is working behind the scenes on some issues that have been impacting players and causing the servers to lose connection. This is done so we can ensure stability among players entering the game after the queuing process come.”

The studio announced that it will be setting up a more precise countdown to the start of the open beta next weekend so that anyone who wants to try Diablo IV ahead of its June 6 release can do so. “Once these issues are resolved we will be able to increase player flow and wait times will be significantly reduced.”

Summary Diablo 4 will be released on June 6th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Series X.

Early Access from March 17th to 19th: waiting times, error messages, server overloaded.

Feedback positive, apologies from Blizzard.

Countdown to open beta next weekend.

Improvements in progress to reduce influx and wait times.

Anticipation unbroken, although problems arose.

See also: