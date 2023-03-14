Diablo 4 Beta: times, preload and content – all important information at a glance

Many of you have been waiting for this and now the time has finally come: The beta of Diablo 4 is imminent. Before the official release of the game, you have the opportunity to experience a part of it and give valuable feedback to the developers.

What you guys in the beta of diablo 4 expected, at what times it takes place and when you download it, we summarize in our Guide for you together.

The final version of Diablo 4 will then be released on June 6, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

When is the Diablo 4 Beta happening?

The Diablo 4 beta takes place over a total of two weekends. The first weekend is only accessible via early access. You can get codes for this by pre-ordering the game. The second beta weekend is open to all players.

Here are the exact times:

weekend start and end early access Start: March 17, 2023, 5 p.m

End: March 20, 2023, 8 p.m Open Beta Start: March 24, 2023, 5 p.m

End: March 27, 2023, 9 p.m



The beta will take place over two weekends.

What systems can I play the Diablo 4 Beta on?

On the one hand, you can of course play the Diablo 4 beta on PC, both in early access and in the open beta.

In addition, early access and open beta are also available on all other platforms the game will be released on: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

What does the Diablo 4 Beta contain?

The Diablo 4 beta lets you fully explore the early stages of the game. The prologue and the entire first act are playable. The first zone, called Shattered Peaks, can also be explored.

The maximum level of characters is 25 in the beta, which of course doesn’t stop you from slaying demons once you reach that level.

During Early Access there are three classes playable: barbarian, hunter and magician. With the start of the open beta, Druids and Necromancers will be added. You can per account maximum ten characters create, so there is room for experimentation.

Progress made in Early Access will carry over into Open Beta, but everything will be deleted after it ends.

On the consoles you can also via couch co-op play in pairs on one screen. You can play online in four-player co-op mode.

On your journey through the world you also complete world and legion events or plunge into dungeons. A world boss is also available in Ashava. But be careful: Ashava certainly won’t make it easy for you.

At the following times you can fight Ashava in Diablo 4:

March 18, 2023: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m

March 19, 2023: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m

March 25, 2023: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m

March 26, 2023: 7 a.m. and 9 a.m



You can try out the different character classes.

Are there bonuses for playing the Diablo 4 Beta?

If you play the Diablo 4 Beta during Early Access and Open Beta, you can three rewards unlock for the full version.

Here’s what you can get:

Reward Pre-condition Player Title “First Slain” Reach Kyovashad with one character. Early Explorer Player Title Reach level 20 on a character. Cosmetic item “Beta Wolf Pack” Reach level 20 on a character.

What are the Diablo 4 Beta requirements?

Can you play the Diablo 4 beta too? On the consoles this question does not arise in terms of hardware, but on the PC it obviously depends on your configuration.

But: For the beta on the PlayStation consoles you need PlaystationPlus.

Here are the exact system requirements of the PC beta:

minimum

Note: 1080p native resolution, 720p rendered resolution, minimum graphics settings and 30 fps.

category Pre-condition operating system Windows 10 (64-bit) processor Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100 random access memory 8GB RAM graphic card Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX version 12 hard disk SSD with 45 GB available space Internet broadband connection

Recommended:

category Pre-condition operating system Windows 10 (64-bit) processor Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X random access memory 16GB RAM graphic card Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX version 12 hard disk SSD with 45 GB available space Internet broadband connection

When will the Diablo 4 Beta preload begin?

Before the start of the beta, you have the opportunity to pre-download it so that you can get started in time for the start of the beta periods.

The Diablo 4 beta can be preloaded from these times:

weekend preload start early access March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m Open Beta March 22, 2023 at 5 p.m

If you’ve already downloaded the beta for early access, you don’t have to download it again for the open beta.

How do I download the Diablo 4 Beta?

Depending on your system, here’s how to download the Diablo 4 beta:

PC: Starts the Battle.net client. You can use the plus symbol to add it to your favorites bar if you haven’t already. You can also find it under “All Games”. Now open the Diablo 4 game page and click on the “Install” button. Once the download is complete, click “Play” to start the game.

Starts the Battle.net client. You can use the plus symbol to add it to your favorites bar if you haven’t already. You can also find it under “All Games”. Now open the Diablo 4 game page and click on the “Install” button. Once the download is complete, click “Play” to start the game. Xbox: In the Xbox Store you search for “Diablo 4 – Open Beta”. You can then download it there.

In the Xbox Store you search for “Diablo 4 – Open Beta”. You can then download it there. Playstation: You’ll also need to search for “Diablo 4 Open Beta” on the PlayStation Store to download it.



The beta can be downloaded in advance.

How do I redeem my code for the Diablo 4 Beta?

The Diablo 4 open beta is open to anyone and requires a code for early access. Have you received one and don’t know what to do with it? We’ll show you below.

How do I redeem my code for the Diablo 4 Beta?