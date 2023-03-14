Diablo 4: Between artwork and live service hell – great developer interview

While the Diablo name is primarily associated with satisfying hack-and-slash combat and a never-ending gameplay loop, these elements are far from the only ingredients contributing to the series’ continued success. I would even argue that the franchise owes its longevity, at least, primarily to its impressive aesthetics. If Diablo had a less idiosyncratic look and sound, the milestone might have been overtaken by another action RPG in the meantime.

Of course, we can’t know that without a what-if machine. That fans of the game are very attached to the classic art style of Diablo 1 and 2, but they have been – at least since the release of the alpha version of Diablo 3. At that time, lovers of the series complained that the design of part three was too far removed from the gloomy look of the predecessors and now looks more like Blizzard’s hobby horse, World of Warcraft. And in fact, Diablo 3 looked brighter and less rich in contrast than the first two parts in a direct comparison.





While roaming through Diablo 2’s territories, the moody soundtrack and dim lighting set me off with a whole range of feelings, from shudders to melancholy, I couldn’t put a finger on exactly what vibe Diablo 3 exudes.

Diablo 4 as a gothic masterpiece

For the upcoming fourth part it was promised to let more darkness flow into the world of Sanctuary. After the discussion about D3, this statement seems like an absolutely logical step, but it also makes me skeptical as a fan. After all, a completely different team is working on the Diablo series than 20 years ago. What defined the world of Diablo for me back then and what the publisher and development team consider to be the core elements of the franchise are not necessarily the same things. Even among Diablo fans, there are certainly differing opinions as to exactly what the essence of the Diablo aesthetic entails.

The opinion that is currently under the most scrutiny in this discussion is that of John MuellerArt Director of Diablo 4 (buy now €79.99 ). So, to clear up (or fuel) my doubts, Mueller is the go-to guy. When the opportunity arose to speak with Blizzard’s artistic director himself, I jumped at the chance. I spoke extensively with Mueller about his influences, the technical limitations of the medium, and the unique challenges presented by the game’s open world and live service nature. But let’s start chronologically.

According to Mueller, the idea for the artistic direction of Diablo 4 was supposedly already in the conception phase. So it was always the plan not to base the design of the game world and figures on the previous franchise titles, but to seek inspiration from historical works of art.

It starts with the depiction of the struggle between heaven and hell. Finally, the central conflict of the Diablo series is also the subject of numerous works through all eras of art. First, the team looked at European architecture and paintings from the Middle Ages. Gothic cathedrals and the art exhibited in them are a mainstay of Diablo 4’s art design. Already in the trailer for the beta, for which artist Adam Miller filled a real cathedral in northern France with works of art from the Diablo cosmos, this connection was brought to the fore .

“After we released the Necromancer DLC for Diablo 3, there was a little transition period where we tried to envision what we were going to do with Diablo 4. It was clear that we’re going to make Diablo 4. The art team and I agreed that we’re really delving into medieval gothic art. When I talk about art direction in Diablo, there’s the lens that you see the world through. That lens was very different in Diablo 1, 2, and 3. Different from Diablo 4. For us, this lens is a tribute to the past, all three games, but when I look at our game today, it has its own way of looking at the world, because we had this foundation, these old paintings and old ones Recreating artists, the Renaissance, that age of art. The story of angels and demons and people being tortured in between is an extremely ancient story.”

In addition to the as turtles immortalized Italian artists Leonardo da Vinci, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raffael also include Hieronymus Bosch and Albrecht Dürer among the famous artists of the epoch. Heaven and hell are often depicted in vertical opposition to each other in the same image. Depictions of the apocalypse, including the purgatory of purification, often resemble hidden objects full of absurd creatures with distorted faces, horns and multiple heads.















Hell (Bosch) / The Babylonian Woman (Dürer)

Source: Wikimedia Commons





So the appearance of hell in D4 should also differ from the previous Diablo parts. Mueller’s description of the inferno is somewhat reminiscent of the troubled illustrations of the time. Furthermore, his team also incorporated interpretations of modern artists into the design:

"It (Hell) isn't made of lava. I call it Soul Soup. I think when people see Hell they won't be disappointed. Our approach is always, 'How do we make something unique in this vision of Diablo?' Usually let's go back to the old masters pillar and see how hell was depicted historically. That was an influence for us. An artist named (Zdzisław) Beksiński painted great pictures of hell. HR Giger has some disturbing pictures of hell "So did Wayne Barlowe. We looked at many artists' renderings and then asked ourselves what our version of it would be. We didn't want to just go back to making rocks and lava. Nothing wrong with that, but as artists we always think about how we make something ours can make own.

















Unnamed (Zdzisław Beksiński)

Source: Wikimedia Commons





















Source: Blizzard







Grounded fantasy instead of elves and orcs

The fantastic in the world of Diablo isn’t just centered on the realms of heaven and hell. Also Sanctuary, where humanity fights against the spawn of hell, is a magical place with wizards, witch doctors, holy paladins and necromancers. Presenting these elements in a realistic, grounded way was a design intent, Mueller says. As an example of the low-fantasy world he has in mind, he gave me the work of his personal role model, Frank Frazetta. Dubbed the Godfather of Fantasy Art, Frazetta is instrumental in the success of the Sword and Sorcery subgenre with his glorious cover art. Among other things, he designed the covers for Robert E. Howard’s Conan adventures, which are among his most famous works. Frazetta’s style is characterized by idealized, sometimes sexualized depictions of (half) naked men and women in heroic poses or in combat with monstrous creatures. His focus in depicting fantasy elements is clearly on the physical world rather than the metaphysical.

“Frazetta was the greatest for me. He still is. The way he approached fantasy. It wasn’t orcs and elves. It was down-to-earth, violent fantasy, dark magic, dark wizards. He’s known for a lot of Conan -Stuff. That world was very low-tech, low-fantasy. And I see that when I watch Diablo. Low-fi fantasy. There are definitely high-fantasy moments with the wizard and the different classes. But the world itself is down to earth. It’s a gothic, medieval world and life is hard. We wanted to tell the story of the cities through the NPCs and through the side quests. Not only is the main story amazing, the side quest content is too.”

The Art of Fright

In addition to Frazetta's work, there are other artistic influences that inform the story and game world of Diablo and illustrate how Mueller plans to ground the fantasy elements of the franchise. He is primarily concerned with the staging of almost real occurrences in an artistic way. He cites Géricault's "The Raft of the Medusa" and Ilya Repin's "Ivan the Terrible" as examples.

















The Raft of the Medusa (Théodore Géricault)

Source: Wikimedia Commons





“Théodore Géricault created this painting, the Raft of the Medusa, which I saw in Europe when I just finished art school. I was looking for inspiration for a project. There is also an artist by the name of Ilja Repin. If you look at his paintings there is one called Ivan the Terrible, and that painting for me is how I would approach the story of Leoric.

(…) The stories (of 19th century Romanticism) came almost from real life. The Raft of Medusa was one of those stories about people dying in a shipwreck. There was also an artist named (Eugène) Delacroix who drew a lot of the French Revolution. It’s that romantic idea of ​​fantasy based on real events.”