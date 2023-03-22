Diablo 4: How well is the beta going on PS4 and Xbox Series S?

The beta of Diablo 4 is dark and rich in detail: With its grounded (albeit very dark) design, Blizzard turns away from the colorful Diablo 3, the staging seems calmer, more serious and more depressing. The effects are also less gaudy this time and the landscape design looks more realistic again, so it looks better with Diablo 2: Resurrected than with the third part or the similarly colorful Diablo Immortal. The Blizzard-typical attention to detail is still there: animations are very smooth, armor shows chic decorations and rich destruction effects give the fights a pleasant power again. We already knew all this from numerous gameplay videos.

What we didn’t know, however, is how does Diablo 4 actually look on an old PS4? Or the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s affordable next-gen console that’s often rumored to be slowing down modern game development? In the beta test, we played Diablo 4 up and down on several platforms: We were four people on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series S. Here we have first hands-on impressions and a few comparison pictures for you.

Brief inventory: PC and PS5

Even if you have to look very closely: We had the technically best gaming experience on the PC. Here was the highest resolution, the sharpest textures, the finest lighting –appropriate hardware required. But even on older computers, it can often still be played properly, and if you own a mid-range system, you can often still achieve a sharp picture at a smooth 60fps thanks to very good DLSS support. For a Blizzard game, Diablo 4 (buy now ) Although relatively demanding, there can already be no question of a hardware glutton – especially since the final optimizations have not yet been included in the calculation for the release.

Diablo 4 Beta: PC vs PS4

But: The PS5 implementation is visually in no way inferior to the PC, and you hardly notice any difference when playing. On PS5, Diablo 4 runs in 2160p at a smooth 60 frames per second. The level of detail in the beta was similar to that on the PC and the loading times were very short at just a few seconds. There were stutters here and there, but mainly when changing areas – so it can’t be clarified without a doubt whether it was actually a drop in performance or just normal lags that are more likely to be attributed to a server problem. Either way, the gaming experience on the PS5 can easily compete with the PC. (We haven’t been able to test the Xbox Series X yet, but we expect an identical result here. The Xbox One X shouldn’t quite be able to keep up. On Xbox One you should expect the weakest performance at 900p. You can find more details on this in the videos we linked below.)

There are plenty of screenshots from PS4, PC and Xbox Series S in our picture gallery!

PS4 and Series S: Too weak for Diablo 4?

Let’s move on to two of the weaker models. On the PS4, the game still packs 1080p at 30 frames per second. Of course, this doesn’t feel as snappy and fluid as with the double frame rate, but the 30 fps are actually completely sufficient for gaming. Once we got used to it, we could dish out and dodge just as quickly here as on the other platforms. Graphically, Blizzard had to make numerous concessions, but most of them only really stand out in a direct comparison – after all, you play from a zoomed-out view practically the whole time. But if you take a closer look, you can see it: On the PS4, the textures visibly lose sharpness and the lighting details. Plates and cups, for example, then cast no or only simple shadows that are more coarsely resolved and offer less contrast. The ambient occlusion has also been visibly scaled back. However, these details are less noticeable in the monster folding than in the scripted sequences. The cutscenes, which are calculated with the engine, can also be seen on the PS4.

Diablo 4: Cutscenes – PC vs PS4

Perhaps the biggest disadvantage on the PS4 was the loading times: without an SSD, you often have to wait half a minute and sometimes even longer before you return from a dungeon to the open world, for example. That’s still okay, but it can happen to you that your group members have already darted ahead. We also experienced significantly more stuttering on PS4 than on PC or PS5, regardless of how many enemies or NPCs were jumping around the screen at the time. Server problems could also be the cause here.

Diablo 4 Beta: PC vs Xbox Series S

Even on the Xbox Series S, the graphics don’t quite reach the level of the current-gen or PC versions, but the cuts are moderate. We noticed the water effects most clearly, they look much more plastic on the PC and show more glossy effects. Here, however, the time of day could also play an important role, which has a strong effect on the lighting atmosphere.

Diablo 4: PC vs Xbox Series S

In addition to more image sharpness, the implementation for the Xbox Series S has two key advantages over the PS4. First, the game runs at a buttery smooth 60fps on the Microsoft console, so the gameplay benefits significantly. Secondly, the game is loaded here from a lightning-fast SSD, which means that fast travel or entering dungeons is often done in a few seconds. The last-gen versions are clearly at a disadvantage here.

On the ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel, there are two posts that are worth seeing that compare the graphics of the Diablo 4 Beta. We have linked the videos here for you.

Technology conclusion for the beta: Thumbs up!

When it comes to technology, Blizzard has obviously made an effort to achieve a good result on all platforms. On modern PCs, the game gives the cleanest picture thanks to numerous options, followed very closely by the current current-gen consoles. But even on weaker models like the PS4, Diablo 4 is still in surprisingly good shape. Despite graphic cuts, the mood and the detailed design come across very well. A frame rate of 30 frames per second and longer loading times are clear disadvantages compared to the other platforms, but none of this is so serious that you should therefore advise against the purchase: So if you still have an old PS4 at home and can live with the disadvantages, should definitely check out Diablo 4 – the open beta weekend is perfect for that.

Practical: The game supports crossplay and cross progression. This not only allows you to play with owners of the other versions, but also to carry over your progress – ideal if you start now on Last Gen and want to switch to another platform at some point.

The implementation for Xbox Series S clearly offers the better gaming experience compared to PS4. Here, too, the graphic quality of PC, Series X or PS5 is not achieved, but the overall picture remains coherent and the atmosphere comes into its own. We particularly liked the short loading times and the smooth frame rate of 60 frames per second. Therefore: If you want to play Diablo 4 in good quality, but want to shell out as little money as possible, you will definitely get the best price-performance ratio with the version for Xbox Series S.