Diablo 4 is a torment for beta players

The launch of the Diablo 4 beta is not going well. If some are satisfied, others have become disillusioned since it became available.

The Diablo 4 beta is online until Sunday March 26, but it is not said that you can access it. Unless you don’t mind waiting…or Blizzard fixes the problem in the next few hours.

A mess for the Diablo 4 beta

If you pre-ordered Diablo 4, you have automatically received an invitation for the open beta early access. If you have not taken the plunge, however, you will have to wait until it is accessible to all from March 24 to 26.

A trial version with visibly rich content since you can create heroes and raise them to level 25. However, be careful with your investment if you don’t like to start from scratch, because progress is not transferable to the game complete. Everything will be reset by the time Diablo 4 is released, which means you will lose absolutely everything.

While some are having fun, or doling out their bad points, others haven’t even joined any games. Blame it on an endless queue for the unluckiest. Journalist Jason Schreier, for example, was asked to wait … 95 minutes. Engadget editor Igor Bonifacic stared at his screen for two hours, was accepted, then logged off 15 minutes later (via Clubic).

Fixes are coming

Faced with the difficulties encountered by players on the Diablo 4 beta, the community manager spoke. The developers are working to identify the source of this hell queue and will limit the influence of the title.

Hello everyone I just wanted to share the news regarding the queues that players are experiencing this morning. Behind the scenes, the team is working on issues that are affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from servers. For the time being, we are regulating the number of player entries until we have fully resolved the disconnection issues. We do this to ensure stability for players who join the game after queuing. If you are in the queue, we ask you not to leave it in order to reset the estimated time. During the open beta next weekend, we plan to implement more accurate counts. We are actively working to get it fixed this weekend. When this is the case, we will be able to increase the influx of players and waiting times will be reduced considerably. Adam Fletcher, community manager, via Blizzard (et VGC).

In other words, until the weekend, we will have to take our troubles patiently. If you’re adventurous, you can always start a game and do other things. Besides this big problem, community manager Adam Fletcher promises the best for the following concerns:

Players are sometimes unable to join a Party when they are with other players in game

Players receive an error message stating that their group does not exist

Latency appears when moving from one zone to another

Excessive RAM and GPU usage on some PCs

Diablo 4 screenshot. Credits: Blizzard.

And in order not to incriminate the platform, here is the PC configuration to run Diablo 4.