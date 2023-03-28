Diablo 4: Map shows how massive the world of the game will be



Over the weekend, many gamers were able to get a taste of the world of Diablo 4 because Blizzard hosted the first and only open beta for the game. They were able to experience that the map and the playing area are enormous. But that’s no comparison to the finished game.





Diablo 4 is big, very big and maybe even too big. You could certainly get that impression in the recent open beta. Because the game, which will be officially released at the beginning of June, had quite a long way to go – and that with a monster density that could be a bit higher in outdoor areas.

If the immense size of Diablo 4 or the beta bothered or pleased you, you should be prepared that it will be nothing compared to the finished game. Because what players will see and experience is far larger than the already large beta region.



Via FextraLife or a wiki has recently become an interactive one Map has been released (via Windows Central) to help compare the beta playable area called Fractured Peaks to the entirety of Sanctuary’s eastern continent. And that is, it cannot be said often enough, tremendous.

Diablo 4 will probably continue to grow

Looking at the overall world of Sanctuary, one can imagine that Blizzard has tremendous potential to expand Diablo 4’s playable territory even further. And extensions are certainly to be expected at a later date. On the one hand, this is due to earlier parts of the series and experiences with other Blizzard games, on the other hand, it is due to the fact that Diablo 4 is already basically an MMO – and as such it lends itself to new areas and even imposes it.



You can convince yourself of this from June 6th, if you pre-order the game, you can start a few days earlier – also to avoid long queues. Incidentally, these were – contrary to what was announced – not a big problem in the open beta.

