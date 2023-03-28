Diablo 4: online immagini della mappa completa, sembra immensa! | Game Division

In this day Diablo 4 has been tested with the hands of the most passionate fans of the historic saga Blizzard. Grazie alla beta, abbiamo potuto mettere gli occhi its a piccola part of the final product that has not fatto another that will increase the interest of many verses this title of the next uscita. Ora, in attesa che arrives the fateful day of day one, è apparsa in rete un’immagine che ci showra l’intera mappa di gioco del nuevo Diablo che, comes face to face with the explorabile part nella beta sow impressive.

The map has been published on Twitter by the well-known journalist Jez Corden, which has returned sottolineare how little we have seen from the Diablo 4 game world in its most recent beta. A occhi sows what portion of the open beta rappresenti circa one sixty of the intera mappa di gioco, which if it extends to the north, it is also south for a large part to the west. Chissà, quindi, quanti altri misteri e orrori nasconderà esta esperienza.

Come potuto vedere fin dai primi annunci, the new Diablo 4 according to a return to the darkest atmosphere of the first two capitols, andando ad abandonare quello stile più colorato del mucho criticato third chapter. The beta has not made another that confirms these first sensations, carrying through the hands of the gamers a Diablo più modern, fit and bloody, capable of immersing i fan of the prime ore of the brand in a ‘experience of the highest livello in ogni suo frangente.

This is the full Diablo IV map vs the small part available in the beta. pic.twitter.com/Yh8IKm8jn9 — Jez (@JezCorden) March 27, 2023

Ci siamo quasi, Diablo 4 è ormai semper più vicino al lancio che avverrà il next June 6, 2023. We appreciate that the new title from Blizzard’s tip will be used at the same time on the following platforms of the game: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

