Diablo 4 Open Beta: data and time of the Ashava troupe, the world boss

The Diablo 4 Closed Beta It is finally available and allows if Godersi is the first time of the adventure that I have fun with the online functionality. For this purpose, the team of sviluppo has revealed single details about its events that guard the world boss, which is how it will face due volte in ogni weekend of Open Beta.

Il nemico in question turn on the name I gave Ashava ed è un’enorme creatura che richiede la collaborazione di numerosi giocatori per poter essere sconfitto. Chiunque volesse provare a buttare giù la creatura ea recuperare a bel po’ di rewarddovrà avviare il gioco in momenti specifici dell’Open Beta, poiché la sua comparsa avverrà ad orari fissi.

Ecco di seguito gli orari italiani in cui sarà possible to face this pericoloso nemico In turn around the map of the Open Beta of Diablo 4:

On March 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

March 19 from 06:00 to 08:00

On March 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

March 26 from 07:00 to 09:00

In attesa di poter scoprire how I will face a world boss in the title Blizzard, I saw that on our page we can find a guide with everyone and consigli their eat muovere and first passi in the Open Beta di Diablo 4. Do not say inoltre di dare un’ occhiata ai suggesti su come risolvere i problemi della Beta di Diablo 4 su PC.