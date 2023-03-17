Diablo 4 Open Beta: how to solve the problem of freezing and crashing your PC

Trying to give a non-definitive build, that the Open Beta of Diablo 4 may be a version of the Blizzard title that is somewhat technically problematic. Onde evitar che i giocatori possano rovinarsi l’esperienza per tali motivi, gli sviluppatori hanno stilato un elenco ufficiale di possibili soluzioni per gli utenti PC.

updated

A provocare i freeze oi crash nell’Open Beta di Diablo 4 potrebbe essere l’assenza dell’ultima versione dei driver for the scheda video o dei più recenti operating system updates. Procedete quindi con l’installazione dei driver nella loro ultima versione e ricercate manually gli aggiornamenti del operative system per far sì che vengano scaricati ed installati.

Verify the file

Process the Blizzard Fornito Instrument app inside your Battle.net, you can perform a quick check of the install file. Capita spesso infatti che i problemi riscontrati dai giocatori siano dovuti alla presenza di file corrotti o all’assenza di file specifici: tale problematica, talvolta, non impedisce del tutto l’avio del gioco ma crea problemi e rovina l’esperienza di gioco. To follow this particular action, click on its icon in the shape of a gear using the touch to activate the game and select the options ‘Analyze and Rip’. The rest will be thought by the client.

Assicuratevi che non sia colpa dell’antivirus

Not very specific, but in some situations and problems with the Open Beta of Diablo 4, these could be caused by any type of interference from the security software. To verify that it is not affected by these programs, it will be enough to disable it for any minute and try to activate the game, obviously avoiding any actions that may pose any risk to your PC in the meantime.

Keep the app in background

Fra le problematiche più communi che causano errori e crash nei giochi troviamo sicuramente le Applications active in background. If you are dealing with the software to acquire clips and screenshots or to manage the RGB leds of your peripherals, try to check everything and I will verify if this is the cause of your problem.

Check the requirements

Il facto che l’Open Beta di Diablo 4 si avvii sul vostro PC no implica che la macchina che state utilizzando soddisfi tutti i minimum system requirement. Fate quindi a rapido controllo para verificare che il PC dispona dell’hardware richesto per far will girare en maniera adeguata il gioco.

Ecco di follow i requisiti minimi dell’Open Beta di Diablo 4:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K oppure AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i5-2500K oppure AMD FX-8100 Memory: 8 GB of RAM

8 GB of RAM Graphic schedule: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 oppure AMD Radeon R9 280

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 oppure AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX: version 12

version 12 Archiving space: SSD with 45 GB of available space

SSD with 45 GB of available space Ret: long band connection

Reinstall the Open Beta

If one of the Blizzard councils has had an effect on the operation of the Diablo 4 Open Beta, there remains a last attempt, I hear I will uninstall the game and proceed to download again. It is not said that such operations solve and you bother, but it is probable that a polished installation has some type of effect.

