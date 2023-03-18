Diablo 4: Queues & Bugs – Blizzard provides an update

Blizzard had probably imagined the start of the first beta weekend a little differently: although you could expect a huge rush (after all, you had to activate the beta with a key!), there were a lot of problems in the first few hours: disconnections and error messages piled up sometimes the players ended up in the main menu and had to exit the client just to – theoretically – get back to the character selection. Because it was much more likely to end up in a queue, which in our team could easily last an hour. But there are still a few construction sites in the game: smaller lags occurred again and again, especially when transitioning to a new zone, but also sometimes in fights. And forming a group became a gamble: we tried a few times to get a team together and encountered various errors – some affecting quest progress, others only occurring after we disbanded the group. Sometimes we simply didn’t see our group members.

Of course, the beta is there to help track down such issues. Finally, Diablo is 4 (buy now €79.99 ) not just an extensive open-world game, but also a purely online title that – just like Diablo Immortal – can basically be described as an MMO. The worst case scenario, when masses of players around the world want to log in and start playing at the same time, can only be properly tested in live operation. And that’s exactly what Blizzard is doing right now.

The beta should get better: Blizzard is currently working on that

The community manager PezRadar has now also spoken in the official forum. In his update he addresses some of the most common annoyances in the pre-order beta and reveals what the team is currently working on. He confirms again that the queues should ensure that the logged-in players have fewer disconnections and can play as smoothly as possible. The queues are said to have already been reduced thanks to the first optimizations (which we can confirm, by the way). According to PezRadar, the team is currently working hard to fix the following bugs:

Players sometimes cannot form a party with other players

Players are sometimes kicked out of the game with an error message saying the party doesn’t exist

Rubberbanding is more common at zone transitions

High RAM and GPU usage on certain hardware

How are you doing?

Have you been able to play a little bit into the beta? What are your impressions, whether it’s technology or gameplay? Have the queues shortened for you? Tell us in the comments! And while you’re here, we’ve got more Diablo 4 news and specials for you. In our large beta FAQ, for example, you can find out everything you need to know about the two beta weekends, including content and exact dates. Information about the error codes and possible solutions can be found here. By the way: Did you notice that the beta of Diablo 4 is only released from the age of 18? The USK has given the gloomy action RPG a red sticker – a novelty for Blizzard.