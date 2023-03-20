Diablo 4 receives a hotfix that should finally free you from queue hell

After the first beta weekend in Diablo 4 became hell for many players, Blizzard tried to find a hotfix to remedy the situation and improve server stability.

Blizzard introduces the first solution

The update aims to “fix and improve the issues with queuing” and fixes an issue where console players were “not being able to get through the queues since the launch of Early Access”.

Blizzard’s Community Manager writes on the official blog: “The hotfix includes updates to improve server stability. We have incorporated an update aimed at fixing and improving the queuing issues that console players have been reporting since the launch of Early Access.”

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to play, give us feedback and share their experiences with us. We will continue to release updates as we hear from the team. Thank you again for your patience and your Understanding – we appreciate you all very much.”

Over the weekend, Diablo pre-orderers got exclusive access to the beta and witnessed hours of queues and crashes first-hand. Blizzard assured fans that the developer is actively working on a solution to the frequently encountered queue problems. Next weekend the beta will be open to all players. This shows how much the hotfix was actually able to improve in the end.