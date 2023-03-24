Diablo 4 supposedly grills your graphics card – what’s going on?

While numerous fans are already feverishly waiting for the start of the Diablo 4 Open Beta this Friday, a sensitive topic causes quite a stir. The reports are piling up allegedly destroyed graphics cards, which is said to be directly related to Blizzard Entertainment’s action role-playing game. we give you an overview of the current situation.

Does Diablo 4 actually destroy graphics cards?

Like both in the official forum as well as at Reddit.com read, several fans complain that their graphics card was destroyed while playing the pre-order beta. According to the reports, the problems in the respective cases initially made themselves known a black screen as well as one Howling of the fan for the graphics card at. After that it often came to vcomplete crash of the PC, the graphics card stopped working from then on. Some other players were able to play Diablo 4 again as a result (buy now €79.99 ) to start, however, were a short time later plagued by the same problems again. The reports are reminiscent of a similar issue with the launch of New World, which also saw complaints aboutAbout destroyed graphics cards gave.

Which cards are affected?

A closer look at the current reports clearly shows that graphics cards from the Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti series are primarily affected. There are also reports about some other modelsbut that seem rare exceptions to be. A detailed Statement from Blizzard Entertainment on this issue is not yet available. Support calls from affected players as much information as possible about the graphics card you are using and the accompanying circumstances. Apparently it is currently running an intensive analysis phase on the part of the developers.

How can you work around the problem?

There is already first solution, to minimize or completely avoid the danger for the affected graphics cards in connection with Diablo 4. As can be read at Reddit.com, among other things, it helps limit the refresh rate to 60 frames per second. However, you don’t have to make this setting in the action role-playing game’s menu directly with your graphics card make. You can do this in the Nvidia Control Center. The corresponding option can be found under “3D Settings -> Global Settings -> Max. Frame Rate”. Did you also have such severe problems with Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Reddit.com