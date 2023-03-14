Diablo IV: Early Access and Open Beta Download Date

Being one of the most anticipated games of the year, Diablo IV can be checked out by players in the coming days. With two testing periods during the month of March, the RPG can be played in early access, exclusive to those who have already pre-ordered, and then in the open beta, which will be available to all players.

Today (14th), Blizzard officially announced the download dates and times of the test periods for its new game. The early access download will be released at 13:00 ET on the 15th, while the open beta download will be released at 13:00 on the 22nd of March.

Contents of Diablo IV Trials

During early access and open beta, players will be able to check out the beginning of the RPG, playing through the prologue and Act 1. It will be possible to explore the Fractured Summits, finding a safe area called Kyovashad on your way. Several dungeons and events will also be spread across the world, while players will be able to check out main and side quests.

In early access, players will be able to choose between three classes, namely Barbarian, Forsaken and Mage. In the open beta, it will be possible to choose to also create a Druid or Necromancer character, with the game offering all five classes that will be available in the final version.

If you want to stay on top of everything about Diablo IV early access and open beta, visit this link to check out all the details and information.

Diablo IV Beta Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operational system: Windows 10 de 64 bits

Intel Core i5-2500K ou AMD FX-8100

8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R9 280

Version 12

SSD with 45 GB

broadband connection

recommended requirements