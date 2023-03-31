Diablo IV had the largest beta in the history of the Diablo series

We knew that Diablo IV was heavily hyped, but despite this, the result is quite spectacular. Per Twitter, the official account of the series now announces that this was in fact “the largest beta in Diablo franchise history”.

We also got a handy infographic along with the announcement revealing that the Necromancer and Sorcerer were the most played characters, as well as Ashava killing us players a whopping 10,163,397 times (we’ll admit an inordinate amount of those deaths were our fault). So what about Ashava, wasn’t the beast defeated at all? Well, but only 107,425 times, and that was for solo players “almost 1”.

Check out the infographic below. Did you play the beta and what did you think of it? Diablo IV launches on June 6.