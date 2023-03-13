Diablo IV: there are “no plans” to release the game in the Xbox Game Pass

At the end of the week, players who pre-ordered the long-awaited Diablo IV will be able to try the title through the closed beta. Next weekend, it will be open to everyone, enough to win over even more fans who could hope for a day one release in the Xbox Game Pass.

The release of Diablo IV in the Xbox Game Pass is not considered

With a release scheduled for June 6, many players believe that the next juggernaut signed Blizzard will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass in the event of a final takeover by Microsoft.

However, Rod Fergusson, who oversees the game’s development, confirmed that the company has “no plans” to do so. This statement may ultimately seem quite obvious, it is unlikely that a title of this magnitude will arrive in the service outside of the framework of the buyback.

It’s awesome seeing the excitement around the Diablo IV Beta, and our Wolf Pack puppy ! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17 ! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) March 13, 2023

It should be remembered, however, that Rod Fergusson certainly has no right to talk about what would happen in the event of a takeover. Add to that Phil Spencer’s previous statements specifying that Diablo-stamped games will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass, and there is still a little to dream about to see the title land day one in the service.

Only time will tell, but if you want to try the title for free, then all you have to do is dive into the open beta from March 24 at 5 p.m. (French time) until March 27 at 9 p.m. For players who pre-ordered the title, early access to the beta will run from March 17 at 5 p.m. until March 20 at 8 p.m.

Diablo IV is scheduled for release on June 6 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.