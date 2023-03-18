Dialogue between Barbara Carlotti and Arthur Teboul, two singers embarking on literature

“Art and the way”, by Barbara Carlotti, Seuil, 224 P., 17.50 euros; “Le Déversoir, minute poems”, by Arthur Teboul, Seghers, 256 P., 18 euros.

How and why did you go from disc to book?

Barbara Carlotti. Four years ago, with the #MeToo wave, I asked myself a lot of questions about the bonds we forge and which are sometimes complicated. I observed this phenomenon through the prism of writing. My short stories are about intimacy: our relationships, our feelings, the books we read, the records we listen to, the films we see, our sexuality too. However, I have not written erotic short stories, my goal is not to excite readers, like “Venus Erotica”, but to ask questions about what we feel, how it works, how we weaves bonds, carnal bonds.

Arthur Teboul. Me, I came to song through writing; it was because I wrote poems – I told them to my high school classmates – that we set up our group Feu! Chatterton. I come from the text and I knew that one day I would publish a collection of poems. I have been writing “minute poems” for about seven years without imagining that they would be my first publication. In our professions, we have the chance to be on the lookout for the world around us, a chance that we cultivate, share and pass on. To be an artist is also to have a social function. Personally, it’s the first time I’ve done something without my band,