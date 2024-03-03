Diario Las Americas on the second day of CarnavalontheMile

MIAMI.- As each action, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS says present at the traditional event of Carnaval on the Mile which takes place in Coral Gables to offer various cultural and recreational activities to the Miami community.

On this occasion, the newspaper has a stand that offers products and services available for those who live in the city.

“DIARIO LAS AMRICAS present at the Carnival on the Mile, in Coral Gables. We will be there both days: today, Saturday, March 2, and tomorrow, Sunday, March 3. Our stand is located right in Coral Gables. We will be here from 11:00 am, which is the time the carnival begins, until approximately 6:00 pm,” declared Hctor Alejandro González, circulation coordinator of the printed media.

Free products

“At our stand we are offering various details, souvenir, bags, pens, all free. Also, we are giving away the printed edition of our newspaper that -in addition- contains inside a special edition of the Miami Carnival“, with all the information that will happen in these two days of Carnival on the Mile and next week at the Calle Ocho Carnival,” added Gonzlez, who assured that the atmosphere at the event is pleasant and receptive on the part of the visitors.

STAND-DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.jpg DIARIO LAS AMRICAS stand at Carnaval on the Mile 2024. Hctor Alejandro González/DLA

Support from DIARIO LAS AMRICAS

For 46 years, Miami Carnival has distinguished itself by promoting art, music, gastronomy and sports that attract the attention of more than a million people, from the Miss Carnaval selection to Carnaval on the Mile and the largest Latin public party. of the nation, Calle Ocho, where great luminaries such as Celia Cruz, Oscar DLén and Willy Chirino have performed.

Regarding this story, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS has been one of the key allies to carry out each edition.

“DIARIO LAS AMRICAS is the first Hispanic newspaper in South Florida. In its 70th anniversary it has always been present at these community events and of course it could not be missing in 2024. We invite you to stop by our stand because it also “We have free subscriptions to our website and we offer information to advertise in our newspaper,” invited Hctor Alejandro González.

It should be noted that in addition to the cultural significance, Carnaval Miami represents a $40 million economic impact for local artists, vendors and small businesses throughout the Greater Miami area.