Diaspora reject appointment of Malmierca as Cuban ambassador to Canada

HAVANA.- The Cuban regime recently appointed Rodrigo Malmierca as Havana’s ambassador to Canada, a fact that is questioned by activists and opponents in exile because they consider that he is not a diplomatic representative but rather another representative of the dictatorship.

This is the case of the Canadian Cuban activist and president of the Democratic Spaces organization, Michael Lima Cuadra, who, through his Facebook account, condemned the appointment of Malmierca and assured that his figure represents Cuba but rather a group of power and a Party. only.

“No ambassador appointed by a regime like the Cuban one, which has not called free elections for more than 65 years, represents the people of Cuba, much less those of us in Canada who fight for a Cuba where democracy and the state of rule triumph. right,” he wrote.

In his words, Lima reminded the Canadian government that by inviting the diplomat to raise the Cuban flag, ““They are legitimizing the Cuban regime and ignoring the ideals of the community of more than 29 thousand Cubans in that country.”

Lima affirms that in November 2013, the diplomat assured “in a business meeting in Brazil that in Cuba formations that have different acronyms than those of the Cuban Communist Party will never be allowed to run in the elections.”

For his part, the Cuban activist Mag Jorge Castro also spoke out against the designation “Cuban ministers after their terrible efforts have a guaranteed retirement from capitalism.”

“Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, who held the Foreign Trade portfolio for 14 years, has just been appointed Ambassador to Canada… this is how incompetence is rewarded,” he wrote in X.

Profile of Malmierca, ally of the Cuban dictatorship

Malmierca was Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) of the Cuban dictatorship and now replaces Héctor Igarza in the Ottawa office, who will be “transferred from mission,” according to the official press that reviews the Official Gazette No. 12 from February 12, 2024.

The new Cuban ambassador to Canada is the son of Isidoro Malmierca, who was Cuban Foreign Minister for 16 years, between 1976 and 1992.

Cuban Diary Remember that, in April 2023, upon being ratified for another five years, the dictator Díaz-Canel proposed appointing Ricardo Cabrisas as the new Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, replacing Malmierca Díaz. This, after renewing most of the Council of Ministers.

The dismissed official had held that portfolio since 2009, when Raúl Castro gave him command of a central ministry in his agenda of alleged economic reform.

At the end of last January, the vice ministers who had survived the departure of Malmierca Díaz, Ana Teresita González Fraga and Roberto López Hernández, were “released” from their positions, a euphemism used by the authorities to describe a dismissal.

The Ministry assured that the changes were due to the “process of renewal of positions in the Government structures” and that “the released colleagues were recognized and congratulated for the excellent work carried out in recent years as first-level directors of the organization.” .

