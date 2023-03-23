Dick Van Dyke suffered “minor injuries” in car accident, according to CNN – Hola News

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 22 (EFE).- The Malibu (California, USA) police confirmed to the American media CNN that actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, suffered “slight injuries” during a car accident that occurred a week ago.

On March 15, the protagonist of films such as “Mary Poppins” (1964) and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (1968) collided with his Lexus LS 500 car against a door in Malibu.

According to the celebrity media TMZ, Van Dyke explained to the police that he lost control of the steering wheel after his car slid through the wet streets of the city of Los Angeles, which has been immersed in constant rain.

Paramedics attended the actor, who was found with a bleeding nose after the impact, and he refused to be taken to a hospital.

In addition, media sources say that the police submitted a request to the California Department of Motor Vehicles for Van Dyke to take a new driving test due to his advanced age.

In 2013 Van Dyke was involved in another accident from which he was unharmed. While driving on one of the Los Angeles County highways, his vehicle suddenly caught fire.

The Jaguar that the actor, then 87 years old, was driving began to smoke and several people came to help the comedian get out before the flames burned the car.

Van Dyke recently became the oldest contestant to be part of the television show “The Masked Singer,” in which celebrities compete against each other by hiding their identities.

The American actor catapulted his career in the theater in the early 1960s by being part of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie”, with which he won a Tony Award.

Later he starred in the television series “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1961-1966), where he played a comic writer, Rob Petrie, and it was with the film of the nice nanny “Mary Poppins”, in which he starred with Julie Andrews. , that his career was consolidated.

So far, the actor has worked on more than 70 audiovisual projects, including the series co-written and produced by him “Diagnosis Murder” (1993), and the most recent version of “Mary Poppins”, starring Emily Blunt (2018). ).