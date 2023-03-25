Dicken took the lead with 2-0 – the advance favorite HIFK is at great risk of missing the semi-final: “We weren’t good enough”

As early as Wednesday, it can be clear which four teams will be allowed to play for the men’s FM gold in handball. BK-46 and Dicken took a 2-0 lead in their quarter-final series on Saturday.

HIFK entered the quarter-final series against Dicken as favourites, but are in a precarious position after two games played. Dicken defeated HIFK 28–26 at home on Saturday night and took the lead 2–0 in matches. Three wins are needed for advancement.

Dicken got off to a dream start and led 8-3 when just over 12 minutes had been played.

HIFK never made contact and the final sprint started too late. With just over 10 minutes left, Dicken led with eight balls, 26–18, and the final results were written 28–26.

– We let HIFK into the game a little unnecessarily in the last 15 minutes, states Dickens’ coach Ken Sirenius on the handball association’s website.

Coach colleague Rostislav Grinisshin in HIFK was disappointed.

– We were not good enough to win the match. At the same time, Dicken gave 100 percent.

The SIF coach didn’t like the referee’s move

BK-46 is heading towards the semi-finals. On Saturday, there was a clear victory in Sjundeå when the match SIF–BK-46 ended 21–31.

After an even start, BK-46 had a nine-ball lead at halftime. BK coach Andreas Rönnberg was clearly happier with the effort in the first half.

– We run well in counterattacks and have a good pace. In the second half we relaxed a bit, says Rönnberg on the handball association’s website.



Miska Henriksson scored four goals for his BK-46. Bild: Kalle Parkkinen/Newspix24/Handbollsförbundet BK-46 Handball

BK-46 won the first quarter-final, which was played in Karis, by a whopping 38–18.

SIF coach Jan Hagman thanked his players and thought that Saturday’s game was a step forward after all. But the umpire bid scores low.

– It’s a shame that the referees occasionally lose their level and the opponent moves away. You don’t win against BK-46 then. It seems that there are different rules that apply to them, says Hagman.

The semi-final series continues on Wednesday when BK-46 and Dicken have the opportunity to secure advancement.

Results

SIF–BK-46 21–31 (9–18)

SIF: Dmytro Turchenko 6, Christoffer Modig 3, Anton Luuppala 3, Niki Tuominen 3, Daniel Walander 2, Liam Hagman 1, Artur Ekman 1, Filip Churlevski 1, Jooa Knaapinen 1.

BK-46: Sebastian Säkkinen 7, Nico Rönnberg 6, Miska Henriksson 4, Linus Sjöman 4, Oliver Nordlund 4, Ihor Skyba 2, Robin Sjöman 1, Jonathan Roos 1, Linus Lundqvist 1, Marcus Ojala 1.

Audience: 244 spectators

BK-46 leads with 2–0 in matches.

Thicknesses – HIFK 28-26 (17-11)

Dicken: Benjamin Peitsaro 5, Armi Pärt 5, Benny Broman 4, Filip Söderlund 4, Joacim Broman 4, Anton Rémy 3, Roni Syrjälä 2, Timmy Thor 1.

HIFK: Rui Rolo 6, Oscar Udd 4, Evgeny Semenov 4, Joel Hagström 3, Vladimir Knopinskii 3, Viktor Grönmark 2, André Udd 2, Jakob Meinander 2.

Audience: 276 spectators

Dicken leads with 2–0 in matches.