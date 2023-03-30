Did Bard steal from Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT? Google denies



The technology world is currently under the spell of AIs and OpenAI has a big lead here. This has already set off the alarm bells at Google and the search engine giant has accelerated its own development. But did everything go right?





For a long time, Microsoft played the role of an extra with its Bing search engine, and that was anything but a cause for concern for Google. You could rest on your mighty market dominance and nothing seemed to scratch it. But then came ChatGPT and its successor GPT-4. These are AI models developed by OpenAI and they deliver impressive results. These have also become part of Bing and it all caused a red alert in Mountain View, California.

Google is said to have looked too closely at ChatGPT

Since then, Google has been trying to catch up and has issued the company-wide motto to concentrate fully and where possible on the development of AIs. Google has already started the result called Bard, but this AI has not been able to impress so far.



This reflects Google’s lag, but according to a report by the information the search engine giant did not work properly when trying to catch up. According to this, Google Bard is said to have trained using data that has been tapped at OpenAI or ChatGPT, via a site called ShareGPT. Conversations of users with ChatGPT are published there, so you can see how this chatbot works. On the other hand, a now former developer named Jacob Devlin is said to have spoken out and also informed Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. After this warning was unsuccessful, Devlin left the company for OpenAI. Google has denied the allegations in a statement and its spokesman Chris Pappas has said: “Bard is not trained on data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT.”

