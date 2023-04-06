Did Daft Punk break up because of AI? A member’s revelations

Despite the robot costumes, Daft Punk were more on the side of humans than technology

One of its members tells the BBC that he is worried about the emergence of artificial intelligence

And he wouldn’t have liked to be a robot in 2023

Daft Punk have decided to end this adventure in 2021. And apparently, the emergence of artificial intelligence has, in part, pushed them to separate. This is in any case what is suggested by an interview of one of these members, Thomas Bangalter, with the BBC.

Daft Punk’s (identified by their helmets and robot suits) relationship with technology is more complex than you might think. As AI invades our daily lives, the world of music is not spared. And if some artists seem very favorable to the use of this technology in the musical field, Bangalter is rather worried.

He confides, during this interview, that Daft Punk was an exploration “starting with the machines and moving away from them”. “I love technology as a tool (but) I’m kind of terrified of the nature of the relationship between machines and ourselves”, he adds. And his concern with AI isn’t just about music creation.

On the human side

The robot costumes were a kind of installation art. And the group has never been in favor of an “unconditional” adoption of digital culture. They were more on the side of humans than technology. According to the BBC, for these reasons, 2021 was “the right time to end the project”. Bangalter also explains that in the world we live in in 2023, the last thing he wants to be is a robot, although he loves his character.

The precise events that led to the end of Daft Punk will probably never be known. But the emergence of AI has, it seems, contributed to this. Moreover, now that the group is separated, it is revealed a little more. And as one of its members explains, the creative process was very manual, and “not algorithmic of any kind.”

Today, Bangalter is promoting his album of…classical music. Moreover, recently, he also gave a very relayed interview with France Inter to talk about it.

“I didn’t do a conservatory, I worked, read orchestration treatises…” Thomas Bangalter, co-founder of Daft Punk, recounts his creative process for the soundtrack of Angelin Preljocaj’s ballet: “I like to continue to remain a beginner!”#le7930inter pic.twitter.com/OCMPq4GRy3 — France Inter (@franceinter) April 5, 2023

An interview during which he also tells that during the concerts, he did not see much, because of the reduced visibility of the helmets.