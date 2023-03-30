Did WhatsApp hack you?: An influencer explained how to file a complaint in 2 simple steps and it went viral

“My WhatsApp was hacked!” Says the instagramer who went viral after posting a tutorial of less than a minute. How is it the procedure?

It is estimated that there are more than 2 billion people who use WhatsApp worldwide. It is the most used messaging app in the world and, Although it constantly updates its security policies, it remains a platform of choice for scammers to trick users into stealing money, identities, or documents.

Without going any further, in January of this year, hundreds of people reported hacks in the application after receiving an alleged call from the Ministry of Health to consult the vaccination schedule.

To avoid this kind of malicious procedures, the META app advises completing two-step verification (the method that provides the greatest security WhatsApp so far).

WhatsApp hack: explained how to report it and it went viral

On his official Instagram account, the journalist specializing in technology, Federico Wiemeyerexplained in a brief tutorial the steps to follow in case of detecting that our WhatsApp account has been stolen and someone is posing as us. “My WhatsApp was hacked! The desperate cry of anyone to whom this happens,” begins Wiemeyer’s explanation, which lasts less than a minute.

“What do you have to do in this case? Take note. Send an email to (email protected) You can do it in Spanish. You have to briefly state what happened and add your full phone number (with +54 and 9, plus the area code). In a few days, someone will answer you,” says the journalist and instagramer.

“Notify family, friends and acquaintances so that they do not fall for scams. And if you want more information about all this, go to faq.whatsapp.com.”, he concludes.





WhatsApp: how to blur the background in video calls?

We’ve all tried video calling in the kitchen, restaurant, park, or even on a busy street where the background can be too distracting. While blurring the background is a popular feature in Zoom or Google Meet, did you know that you can also blur the background in a WhatsApp video call?

At this point, you may be looking in the WhatsApp settings menu to find the feature. But you won’t find the function. This is because you can blur the background of WhatsApp video calls using external workarounds. In this iProfessional article, we will show you how you can do it on an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone along with the requirements.

You can blur the background of your WhatsApp video call right from the control center on iPhone. However, you must be on a video call to implement this feature. You need an iPhone XR or later (including SE 2nd generation and later) with iOS 15 or later to use this feature.

While in a WhatsApp video call, swipe down from the top right corner to open the control center. play effects. Touch the icon Portrait to turn it on.

This will blur your WhatsApp background and it will only keep your face in focus. Now let’s take a look at how you can add this effect on WhatsApp video calls for Android.