Did you know that Windows 11 just got more secure thanks to two updates?

One of the main improvements brought by the Windows 11 about him Windows 10 It is security, since its security measures have been updated to better protect computers that have the operating system.

But Windows seems to want to provide the best protection with two new security features that will make Windows 11 even stronger. Although for now they will be testing the Canary version.

So at any time the most current version of the company’s operating system could arrive for all users of Microsoft. Without further ado, here at The Truth News we tell you what they are.

The 2 new security features of Windows 11

A new security feature is coming to Windows Defender.



More protection against scams

The first function is the improvement to prevent Phishing, this was already available in Windows Defender since 2022, but this year it has just had an improvement that consists of notifying the user when they are leaving important data such as their password on malicious or hack-prone websites.

SHA-3, more protection against Phishing

Likewise, it is revealed from the Soft Zone portal that the protocol to encrypt Windows 11 data is improved and thus better repel Phishing attacks. This measure is known as SHA-3, much more secure than its predecessor SHA-2.

What is better an antivirus or Windows Defender?

Windows Defender gives sufficient protection.



Many users have decided to only use Windows Defender to protect your computers from cyber attacks. Although it is good, that alone provides basic protection as the portal reveals safety detectives.

However, if you are looking for more advanced protection, you need to purchase an antivirus. Here we show you which are the best antivirus for computers of 2023.

