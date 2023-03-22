Died Adolfo Etchegaray, the Cougars’ historic scrum half

Former scrum half for Los Pumas and Club Atlético de San Isidro (CASI) Adolfo Etchegaray passed away this morning at the age of 80.

Etchegaray was born in San Isidro on July 29, 1942 and began his sports career at CASI, where he won a total of four titles. In addition, he was also a coach of the club.

He made his debut for Los Pumas on August 15, 1964 against the Uruguay team and was a member of the Argentine team for 12 years.

Etchegaray, the father of two children, was a member of the Los Pumas squad 25 times and was part of the Argentine team that made the historic tour of South Africa in 1965 and ended the two-game series against Wales undefeated three years later.

“We regret the death of our beloved ‘Palomo’, former player and captain of the First Division of rugby, former coach of the Club’s teams and former member and captain of Los Pumas, exceptional scrum half. We accompany his relatives at this sad moment. Rest in peace” , published the CASI on their social networks.