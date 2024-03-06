Diego Matamoros uses AI to announce his breakup with Marta Riumbau

The love affair between Diego Matamoros and Marta Riumbau is now a thing of the past. After weeks of many rumors about a strong crisis in his relationship with the influencer, the son of the legendary former collaborator of Slvame confirms the breakup through a statement on his Instagram profile where he explains that it was he who made the decision to separate their paths. . However, his words are being highly questioned on social networks where Many claim that the young man used artificial intelligence to write the message.

I am faced with the difficult task of sharing with you a significant change in my personal life. After much thought and consideration, It was I who made the decision to end my relationship with Marta. Although this decision marks the end of our chapter as a couple, I want you to know that we continue to share our home and our life with a lot of love and mutual respect, Diego Matamoros begins by explaining, confirming that he continues to live in the house owned by the influencer.

Kiko Matamoros’s son assures that this decision has not been made lightly: It has been the result of a deep self-analysis and understanding of what we both need at this moment in our lives. Despite the changes, we have continued to live in the same house, supporting each other on our individual paths to growth and happiness, without either party getting tired of the other’s existenceade.

A statement with AI?

Laura Matamoros’s brother closes his statement with some curious words that have quickly caught everyone’s attention: I am grateful for every moment shared, and I feel optimistic about what the future holds for both of us as individuals.. There are many social media users who point out Diego and accuse him of having used the help of artificial intelligence to write this message.

Related news

How can you make a statement with AI in which you say that you have ended the relationship and not read it to them before copying/pasting and publishing? The grateful person clearly has done it with AII was going to say that this smells like ChatGPT from afar, you can read it on X, the old Twitter.

For its part, Marta Riumbau has chosen to remain silent and not make statements about it. The influencer has always been characterized by maintaining a low profile regarding her more personal life.