Diego Simeone is the DT who earns the most money in Europe

Coach of Atlético de Madrid, the Argentine Diego Simeone, is currently the best paid coach in Europe, according to a survey carried out by a French newspaper, receiving 34 million euros a year.

According to the newspaper L’Équipe, the DT of the Madrid team, who took over in the 2011/12 season and has played 823 games in all competitions with a 63% efficiency rate, surpasses the Spanish Pepe Guardiola, from Manchester City with 22,400,000 euros.

According to the report, the 10 highest paid coaches are:

.1) – Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) 34 million euros

.2) – Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) 22,4

.3) – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) 17.8

.4) – Graham Potter (ex-Chelsea) 13,5

.5) – Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus) 12.8

.6) – Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich): 12

.7) – Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) 11

.8) – Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan) 10

.9) – Jose Mourinho (Rome) 9.2

10) – Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) 5