Diet: Mediterranean diet has surprising effect on women

Berlin

Mediterranean cuisine may have a surprising effect on women’s heart health, a new study finds.

Whether feta, tomato salad or fish fillet: Mediterranean cuisine consists of fresh and light food – with the exception of pizza and gyros. A new data analysis shows: The Italian, Spanish and Greek diet is not only diverse, it can also have a surprising impact on the population heart health in women have.

Mediterranean Diet: These ingredients are included

Which foods belong in the shopping basket if you want to eat Mediterranean? No surprise: just a little olive oil dripping on the white bread is not enough. In addition to vegetable oils, you should eat plenty of fruit and vegetables every day, as well as whole grain products and legumes. Fish, meat and dairy products are also part of the diet, but should not end up on the plate every day.

Mediterranean diet can reduce risk of heart disease

If you are a woman at this nutrition plan keeps, the risk of cardiovascular diseases could drop by almost 25 percent. This has resulted in a novel data analysis. The study was published on Wednesday in the scientific online journal “Heart”. The analysis is based on many smaller studies. More than 700,000 women and their heart health have been followed for 12 years. The result: The women who follow their diet at the Mediterranean cuisine oriented, had a 24 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The risk of a stroke fell by 25 percent.













The researchers cite the antioxidant effect of the as the reason for the lower risk mediterranean diet. But the results should be viewed with caution, say the researchers. Some of the studies are so-called observational studies. They are based on questionnaires and self-assessments – the women therefore had to assess their diet themselves.





Health and gender: That’s why the study is so special

Although cardiovascular diseases are the most common in Germany cause of death there has long been little research on gender differences in health. The new study is therefore extraordinary – it was conducted with a gender focus. According to the researchers, it is therefore possible that measures such as a Mediterranean diet have a different effect on women than on men.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



