Difficult qualifying start for Sweden – fell to Belgium after Lukaku’s hat-trick

The Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup ended on Friday in Lahti, where Yuki Ito drew the longest distance for the second time this season with a jump of 123 meters.

The overall winner of the World Cup was the Austrian Eva Pinkelnig, who had previously secured her position as number one in the World Cup. Pinkelnig finished fourth in Friday’s races.

Jenny Rautionaho made a fine effort and finished in 12th place after a jump of 118.5 meters in the second round. The Finn’s best finish in the World Cup this season was 11th.

Julia Kyykkänen also managed to advance to the second round where she finished 25th.

Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup, 27/27 competitions

1. Eva Pinkelnig AUT 1,662 points

2. Catherine Althaus GER 1 497

3. Ema Klinec SLO 1 281

4. Anna Odine Ström NOR 1,278

5. Selina Freitag GER 958

6. Chiara cruiser AUT 924

…

27. Jenny Rautionaho FIN 201

41. Julia Kykkänen FIN 57