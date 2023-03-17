Difficulties to close the UN Women’s Commission with consensus – Hola News

United Nations, Mar 17 (EFE).- The member states of the United Nations have once again highlighted their differences at the annual meetings of the Women’s Commission and this Friday they negotiated a last-minute commitment to try to close the meeting with a declaration of consensus.

These conversations forced the closing plenary session to be delayed until the evening while details of a text that focuses on the central axis of this year’s meetings – gender equality in the digital age – but also addresses other issues are still being discussed. more general on the rights and situation of women.

In recent years it has been common for negotiations to go on until dawn on this last day of the Women’s Commission, with regular clashes over issues such as sexual and reproductive health, sexual education or family models.

UN General Assembly President Csaba Körösi today encouraged negotiators to remember that their decisions have real-world impact and that women and girls expect “solutions” to their problems.

The meetings -in which, in addition to governments, thousands of representatives of civil society organizations participate- have also reflected on this occasion different existing points of view on issues such as trans people, which have been a source of fracture even within the feminist movement.

The axis of this two-week event, however, has been the role of women in the technological field and the future of the fight for equality in the current digital age, with repeated calls to improve representation in this field and to combat the harassment problems suffered by many Internet users.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for example, has warned in recent days that the machismo that prevails in the technological field is slowing down and even causing setbacks in the progress towards gender equality.

Faced with this, the executive director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, assured today that the sessions of the Commission are being very valuable to achieve a union when it comes to combating this situation and seeking determined coordinated actions.