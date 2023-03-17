Digital wallets, in the sights of the Central Bank: what measures did it announce

Through a statement, the Central Bank (BCRA) confirmed that “it is making progress in monitoring the regulated entities based on the complaints and claims of the users.” So, Starting in March 2023, the organization headed by Miguel Pesce will also consider virtual wallets and other entities that offer online payment or savings accounts.

“In order to protect users of financial services, prevent errors or breaches and promote best practices in the matter, the Central Bank has been making progress in monitoring regulated entities based on the complaints and claims they receive on a daily basis” , indicates the document released by the bank. And it clarifies: “It also adds from March 2023 to the Payment Service Providers that offer payment accounts and the Payment service providers that fulfill the function of initiation and provide digital wallet service.

What measures did the Central Bank take against digital wallets?

From the direction of the Central Bank they explained that “since 2020, the monetary body launched a series of actions with an impact on users, among others: set a cap on credit card rates; it reinforced the responsibility of banks in the loans they grant through electronic channels; improved security in electronic payments; and forced financial institutions to have a text-to-speech player in home banking and mobile banking”.

In the event of any claims, the agency advised contacting in the first instance with the provider with which it operates at the time of the problem. “In the face of a disagreement with the service or attention of an entity, it is important to take into account that The first instance of claim must always be made before the entity with which it operates or where the problem occurred. Once the procedure has been entered, by regulation, the entity has 3 business days to provide the person with the number assigned to their claim and a maximum period of 10 business days to provide a response,” they indicated in this regard.

The fixed term now pays you more: how much did the BCRA raise the rate

Pressured by higher-than-expected inflation data, this Thursday the Central Bank raised the reference interest rate about 3 percentage points, which directly impacts the fixed term, although it is a figure that does not come to compensate for the price increase that occurred last February and the one that can be registered in March and April.

In summary, after 6 months without modifications, the BCRA increased the reference nominal annual rate (TNA) that pays a traditional fixed term and the Leliqs from the previous 75% to 78%in the case of deposits of up to $10 million from individuals.

This way, the traditional fixed term now yields 6.41% in 30 days, a rate that continues to be negative compared to inflation in February, which INDEC published a few days ago, which was 6.6%.

Meanwhile, the new reference for bank deposits It is equivalent to an Annual Effective Rate (TEA) of 113.2%. It is obtained by permanently renewing a traditional fixed term every 30 days, both the initial capital and the interest earned each month, for a whole year.