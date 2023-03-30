Diouls, flan, olive oil.... Large quantities seized at the port of Algiers

Masterful dragnet for the Algerian customs services, which got their hands this Wednesday on a batch of the most unexpected. The Algiers control inspection succeeded in intercepting a quantity of food products intended for resale outside the borders. Following a raid, customs officers at the port of Algiers seized huge quantities of flan, pasta, dioul » as well as many other local products intended for export.



Flan powder, cake molds and olive oil, fruitful fishing for the customs of Algiers

The General Directorate of Algerian Customs (DGDA) said having seized large quantities of food products at the level of the port d’Algerce Wednesday 29 mars. As part of a mission to control goods entering and leaving the country, the customs services came across a most intriguing cargo.

Of the foodstuffs of all kinds intended for export out of the country. The list is long, it includes in total:

1235 packets of pasta;

400 cans of canned tomatoes;

383 packages of biscuits;

106 packets of juice powder;

160 packages + 189 kg of flan;

18 packets of candy



126 000 packages of dioul ;

840 liters of olive oil;

529.5 kg of shift ;

300 lbs of rice powder;

80 packets of chocolate powder.



Alongside these products, customs officers also seized 10 cake moulds. These goods were found following 3 separate control operations carried out by the services ofinspection and control of customs operations in Algiers. As a result, the authorities recorded 3 offenses relating to false declaration and misdescription of goods.

These operations are part of the protection of the national economy, through the control of commercial transactions carried out outside the country.

