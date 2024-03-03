Diplomat accused of spying for Cuba could face up to 15 years in prison

Victor Manuel Rochaformer American diplomat who pleaded guilty to espionage work for the Cuban regimecould face up to 15 years in prison for the two federal charges that are ultimately brought against him.

Before a federal judge in Miami, Rocha admitted having spent 40 years at the service of the General Directorate of Intelligence (DGI) of the Cuban regime and agreed to be charged with conspiracy to be an illegal agent and acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government, charges that could result in a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars, according to America TeVe.

During the hearing, the prosecution and Rocha’s lawyers agreed on a sentence that has not yet been publicly detailed. Although the two federal crimes typically carry maximum sentences of five to ten years in prison respectively, the final decision is left to the district judge, Beth Bloom.

Rocha, 73, also faced 13 other charges, including wire fraud and making false statements, which were dropped as part of the plea deal. Her lawyer Jacqueline Arangopraised the recommended sentence as “fair and reasonable,” although he did not provide specific details.

The hearing concluded with Judge Bloom’s order to prepare an investigative report to assist in the imposition of the sentence, scheduled for next April.

Meanwhile, the news that Ofelia Acevedo Mauda -widow of Oswaldo Payá Sardiñasleader of the Christian Liberation Movement- filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rochahas opened the possibility of additional legal action.

Acevedo Mauda accuses Rocha of sharing information with the Cuban regime that allegedly led to the murder of her husbandwhich could pave the way for similar legal actions in other cases, such as the downing of the Brothers to the Rescue pilots.

It should be noted that after his arrest, Rocha transferred four luxurious apartments in Miami’s Brickell City Center, worth more than four million dollars, to his wife. This asset movement could have implications in future legal processes related to his financial activities and assets.

This case of espionage for the Cuban regime also highlights parallels with the case of Ana Belén Montesan American intelligence analyst convicted of spying for the Cuban government in 2002.

Montes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, underscoring the seriousness with which these crimes are taken by US authorities and the importance of national security.