Diplomatic tension with Ecuador worsens: accusations and a meeting with Rafael Correa in Buenos Aires

María de los Ángeles Duarte was Rafael Correa’s minister and both ended up convicted of corruption. (AFP photo)

Fugue and mystery. The name of the brilliant Astor Piazzolla’s tango is perfectly suited to what happened this weekend at the Argentine embassy in Quito. In that episode, the operation of a type of diplomacy in the region that is activated to assist those convicted of corruption, who progressive governments consider “politically persecuted”, was exposed -perhaps as rarely-.

The case escalated to such a point that Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín confirmed that there was a communication between Alberto Fernandez and “the highest level” of his government, headed by the center-right president William Lasso.

Maria de los Angeles Duarteformer minister of Rafael Correa, was sentenced in three judicial instances and in two different governments for corruption. The investigations determined, among other things, the distribution of some 14 million dollars during two electoral campaigns from public works companies, including Odebrecht. The former official had been staying since last year – first as a guest and then as an asylum seeker – in a unit of the immense Embassy that Argentina has in Quito. This Monday she appeared at the Argentine embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. How did she get there? Mystery.

It may interest you: Argentina and Ecuador on the verge of diplomatic rupture due to the leak

The furtive escape over the weekend led to a diplomatic scandal that had new chapters in the last hours, with serious accusations by Foreign Minister Holguín, revelations about the events before and after the escape, claims by the opposition in the Argentine Congress and a novelty that was not on the radar: an appointment with Correa in Buenos Aires to participate in a human rights forum and other activities.

Ecuador’s Foreign Minister, Juan Carlos Holguín, appeared before the Oversight Commission of the National Assembly on the escape of María de los Ángeles Duarte. (Twitter/ Oversight Commission)

In an appearance before the National Assembly, the chancellor stated that “in the best of cases there was negligence. And in the worst case there was complicity in his escape”. He was referring to what happened over the weekend at the Argentine diplomatic headquarters, where he even confirmed that there was a barbecue attended by Duarte, her current partner, and her ex-husband, Marcelo Pastore, the Argentine with whom she has a son. , and a large number of diplomats.

The chancellor revealed that ambassador Gabriel Fucks -declared persona non grata and expelled- refused to deliver the videos from the security cameras, the admission books and any documentation that could help in the investigation of the day, time and manner in which how the former minister escaped from the residence.

It may interest you: They investigate in Ecuador whether Duarte left the Argentine embassy in a diplomatic vehicle

Holguín accused the Argentine representative of having given different versions of the events, mainly when he verified that Duarte had escaped: “First he said it was on Friday and then on Saturday. Later he told me that he was not anyone’s jailer ”. It is that the former minister was staying at the Embassy for months, first as a guest and then, last December, as an asylum seeker. At that time, the government of Alberto Fernández requested a safe-conduct from the government of Guillermo Lasso, which was rejected due to the existence of an eight-year prison sentence for corruption: “he sought impunity,” said the foreign minister.

Among the signs of alleged complicity that Holguín highlighted was “a request from Embassy personnel to remove a police cell phone” that was carrying out surveillance and custody tasks. Finally, the foreign minister said that Duarte’s situation was one of the concerns that Vice President Cristina Kirchner had, she revealed that she spoke about this issue with her partner, Santiago Cafiero, as well as with Gabriel Fuks.

Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador and fugitive asylum seeker in Belgium, and Gabriela Rivadeneira, former Ecuadorian assembly member, met in October 2022 with Cristina Kirchner. (IDEAL Institute)

While these developments occurred in Quito, in Buenos Aires two first-order developments became known: first, a request from the entire opposition for Foreign Minister Cafiero to give explanations in Congress about the escape of former minister Duarte, and confirmation that the Correa himself is scheduled to visit Buenos Aires next week to participate in a human rights forum.

“The former minister was investigated, tried and sentenced by the highest courts in the country. We are facing a very serious situation and the Argentine foreign minister must give explanations”, explained the deputy Ricardo Buryaile (UCR Formosa). The request was accompanied by other deputies from Together for Change such as Karina Banfi, Pedro Galimberti, Roberto Sánchez, Gabriela Lena, Soledad Carrizo, Gerardo Cipolini, Carlos Zapata, Marcela Coli, Juan Martín, Lidia Ascárate and Pablo Torello.

Meanwhile, next week the III World Forum on Human Rights (FMDH) will be held in Buenos Aires, organized by the International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH-UNESCO), together with the Ministry of Justice and the Secretariat of Human rights. In this context, the presence of Rafael Correa is expected to participate in a panel and also in a new meeting of the Puebla Group, which brings together presidents and progressive leaders from Latin America, from Mexico to Chile and Argentina.

The FMDH will be inaugurated on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Néstor Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) in an act led by Alberto Fernández, Estela de Carlotto, from Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo; the Nobel Peace Prize, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel; the director of CIPDH-UNESCO, Fernanda Gil Lozano, and the secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla.

It may interest you: The foreign minister of Ecuador spoke about the diplomatic crisis with Argentina

“Correa arrives on Monday and will be at the forum and has scheduled meetings with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner,” revealed a source who participated in the organization of the multiple political events that will take place next week.

The concrete, according to the program to which he had access infobae, is that Rafael Correa will participate in the panel “40 years of democracy: struggles, challenges, learning”, which will take place in the Espacio Memoria y DDHH (ex ESMA), between 11 and 13. According to the program, he will share the stage with Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona; Carlos Rosero, Afro-Colombian social leader from Colombia; former Bolivian President Evo Morales and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “”Wado” De Pedro.

Program of activities for next week of the III World Forum on Human Rights (FMDH), organized by the International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH-UNESCO)

However, a meeting is also scheduled for next Tuesday of the Puebla Group, where the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, the Chilean Marco Enríquez-Ominami José “Pepe” Mujica, the Paraguayan Fernando Lugo, the Colombian Ernesto Samper, Correa himself and Alberto Fernández, among others.

It is, in principle, the meeting that was to be held in December of last year, which had been called to reject the alleged persecution against Cristina Kirchner. When reporting the postponement of the meeting -the vice president was infected with COVID- the Puebla Group spoke of “an international meeting of solidarity with Cristina Fernández in the face of the political-judicial persecution of which she has been a victim since 2015, which was revealed with the recent court sentence against him.”

It may interest you: Together for Change demanded that Cafiero give explanations in Congress for the escape of the former Ecuadorian minister

Next Tuesday, the meeting of the progressive leaders of the region will be held after the reading of the foundations of that same sentence to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for corruption with public works in Santa Cruz. Cristina Kirchner herself considers that it is, in reality, not a legal case, but a proscription.

One of the meetings of the Puebla Group in Buenos Aires, with Alberto Fernández in the center.

“The Duarte case was vital for Rafael Correa because he wants to show that there is political persecution in Ecuador.” The phrase, which has an undeniable reminiscence with the judicial files that were opened in Brazil, where Lula ended up with a sentence and more than 500 days housed in a common jail, and in Argentina, with dozens of officials investigated and convicted, and the very Cristina Kirchner, who also received a harsh prison sentence.

It may interest you: Who is María de los Ángeles Duarte, the former minister convicted of corruption

As soon as the Argentine government took office, it deployed a diplomacy based on solidarity with leaders who consider that they are not the object of judicial investigations but victims of political persecution. The case of Rafael Correa is paradigmatic -because he is sentenced to prison terms and cannot return to Ecuador- but he is not the only one.

Also with Lula, both Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández supported the leader of the PT and welcomed his victory over Jair Bolsonaro, who had reached the first magistracy of Brazil for the sentence received by the current president of the South American giant.

The attempt to revive UNASUR in the coming days is also inscribed in this line, that project that Néstor Kirchner himself took as his own and that had been dismantled by the advance of right-wing governments in the region. “I don’t need to be convinced. I want UNASUR to return because Néstor left his life in that project”, he usually tells those in charge of that mission, who also deploy a kind of parallel diplomacy.

I kept reading

Rosario narco: the Government makes a positive balance of the dispatch of forces, but the tension with Santa Fe continues

After the inflation data for February, the BCRA analyzes a rise of up to 5 points in the interest rate