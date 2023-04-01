DIRECT. Argentine GP: Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo far from the lead, South African Brad Binder off for a surprise... Follow the second sprint race of the season in MotoGP

A week after Francesco Bagnaia’s success in Portugal, the Moto GP season continues in Argentina, with the sprint race on Saturday.

Dominated in the large widths by defending champion Francesco Bagnaia during the first experiment, the second sprint race takes place in Argentina on Saturday April 1 (8 p.m.). The race takes place over half the distance of a normal Grand Prix, and rewards the winner with 12 points. Winner of both races last weekend, the Italian is already a solid leader in the world championship.

During qualifying on a partially wet track, Alex Marquez (Gresini) set the fastest time and will therefore start from first place on the starting grid. The French Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo will start from 6th and 10th rows respectively. Zarco could have a card to play depending on the weather conditions, as he is so comfortable on the drying tracks. Fabio Quartararo, for his part, judged after the first sprint race in Portugal that these were “far too dangerous”.