DIRECT. Ghent-Wevelgem: a group of 14 riders leading the race... Follow the Belgian classic

Two days after the E3 GP, the other great Flanders classic before the two Monuments will give its verdict on Sunday.

It acts as a dress rehearsal. A week before the start of the Tour of Flanders (April 2), the world peloton will meet on the Belgian roads of Ghent-Wevelgem, Sunday March 26. Classic of the World Tour, this race will serve as the last test before the two cobbled Monuments, the Tour of Flanders then Paris-Roubaix, a week later. The route of this 85th edition covers 261 kilometers, with Mont Kemmel (700 meters at 10.4%), the last ascent of the day more than 30 kilometers from the finish.

As often in recent years, the race should be played in a sprint. In the absence of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert will try to double the lead after his success in the E3 GP. He will have to get rid of defending champion Biniam Girmay, but also Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jasper Stuyven… Follow the race live.