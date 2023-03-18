DIRECT. Ireland-England: the English strike first

Undefeated in the competition, the world’s first nation challenges England in Dublin on Saturday. In case of victory, Ireland would achieve the fourth Grand Slam in its history.

Will Ireland manage to lift the trophy? Undefeated in their first four games, the XV of Clover welcomes England, Saturday March 18 (6 p.m. to follow on France 2 and france.tv), on the last day of the Six Nations Tournament. Jostled by the Scots despite the victory (22-7), the XV of Clover wants to win in order to achieve the Grand Slam and win the tournament. Because in the event of missteps, France, in ambush, could overtake him and keep his crown.

On the other side, after the humiliation suffered against France in their den of Twickenham, the English must react. Defeated for the past two years by the Irish, each time conceding 32 points, does the XV of the Rose have the means to play a bad trick on its neighbor?