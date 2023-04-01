DIRECT. Ireland-France: first try for Les Bleues in Cork ... Follow the match of the Six Nations Tournament

Difficult winner in the first match against Italy (22-12), the women’s XV of France travels to Irish soil on Saturday.

One month after the defeat of the men’s XV of France at the Aviva Stadium, and five days after the victory of the Blues of football also in this enclosure, the Blue ones move to Ireland, Saturday April 1, (to follow live on France 2 And france.tv at 4:05 p.m.) on the second day of the Six Nations Tournament. The players of the coaching duo Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz will have to confirm their success in Italy by taking over a team that finished fourth in the competition last year, having notably suffered a terrible 40-5 in France.

The Irish will above all have a huge revenge to take on themselves, a week after losing heavily to Wales (31-5). They have not beaten Les Bleues in the Tournament since 2017 (13-10 at home), taking big corrections since then.