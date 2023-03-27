DIRECT. Ireland-France: will all the lights be green for the Blues in Dublin? Follow the second qualifying match for Euro 2024

Find here all of our live #FOOT

: The start of the match is balanced. The Irish have apparently watched the last game of the Blues. No sinking in the first 10 minutes.

: The small stand of the Aviva Stadium is reserved for tricolor supporters this evening https://t.co/w6mm47J9aE



: It whispers in my ear that 2,905 French supporters made the trip and that this is the 4th largest contingent in the history of the Blues during an away match. They are massed behind one of the two goals.

: No French jersey in the stadium?

: 2-0 for Ireland

: 6-1 for the Blues with a hat-trick from Mbappé of anthology. 😅

: Prognosis 4-0, it seems to work well 💪

: Optimism reigns this evening, everyone in the editorial staff sees a victory for the France team. 2-0 for Benoît, 3-1 for Thomas, 2-1 for Théo and 3-0 for Hortense.

: Griezmann leads the warm-up with Giroud. The latter turned to Mbappé to leave him the lead. “No,” replied the captain with a wave of his hand, as if to indicate that it didn’t matter.



: STARTING XI | Ireland v France

Captain Seamus Coleman comes into the side whilst there are also starts for Egan, Cullen, Knight & Ogbene for the first @EURO2024 qualifier of the campaign 🇮🇪

Get into the ground early. Be loud, be proud 💚 https://t.co/dKTFZk0Mo6

: Benoît gave you the composition of the Blues, here is that of Ireland, with a lot of young players. This morning, Denis Menetrier explained to us how Brexit had offered an opportunity for young Irish talents to better develop in their own country.

: Goodnight all ! We cross our fingers for an evening as happy and peaceful as against the Netherlands on Friday. Don’t hesitate to give us your traditional predictions.

: Less than half an hour before the kick off of the Ireland-France match, please welcome my colleague from franceinfo sport Andrea La Perna, who will bring you the game.

: 👕🆗 The locker room is just waiting for the Blues, who will play in white again tonight!🇮🇪🇫🇷 | #IRLFRA | #ProudToBeBlues https://t.co/ZGbx65kSVS



: Our 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼’ 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 against the Republic of Ireland ⚔️ Kick-off at 8:45 p.m. on @TF1!🇮🇪🇫🇷 | #IRLFRA | #ProudToBeBlues https://t.co/8CGjBEXmdY



: We know the starting 11 of the France team. Didier Deschamps made three changes compared to the team that beat the Netherlands on Friday: Benjamin Pavard replaces Jules Koundé as right-back, Eduardo Camavinga is established in place of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Olivier Giroud is aligned at the number 9 position. Randal Kolo Muani slips on the right assist and Kingsley Coman sits on the bench.

: “We shouldn’t think that we will have the ball and we will have to wait for it to happen.”

The scorer and captain of the France team also warned his teammates. “There is a tendency, by reputation, to think they will be a rough team, but that is not the case”he specified.

: France faces Ireland in its second qualifying match for Euro-2024. The Blues won their first 4-0 against the Netherlands. “This Irish team has always had this generosity, this enthusiasm, it’s part of their DNA, but they don’t just do that. There is technical quality too”described coach Didier Deschamps.