DIRECT. Marseille-Montpellier: the Olympians are still chasing the score... Follow the match of the 29th day of Ligue 1

Faced with Héraultais reinvigorated since the return of Michel Der Zakarian on the bench, the Phocaeans will have a lot to do on Friday evening.

After the international break, Ligue 1 resumes its rights. For the opening of the 29th day, Olympique de Marseille receives Montpellier, Friday March 31 (9 p.m.). The players of Igor Tudor, who have not won in their lair since February 8 and a victory in the Coupe de France against PSG, hope to return to success in their garden and thus keep their place of dolphin.

But, opposite, Montpellier advances with newfound confidence. The MHSC remain on five wins and a draw in the last six games. A match to follow live with commentary.