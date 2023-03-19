DIRECT. Reims-Marseille: Alexis Sanchez doubles the bet ... Follow the match of the 28th day of Ligue 1

Unbeatable in Ligue 1 since mid-September and a total of 19 games, the Champenois host Sunday evening OM, second in the championship.

Nineteen consecutive games without defeat in the league and a European dream. Stade de Reims are in impressive form before facing Olympique de Marseille on Sunday March 19 (8:45 p.m.) at the Auguste Delaune stadium at the end of the 28th day of Ligue 1. Buoyed by the performance of their striker Folarin Balogun (author of 16 goals), Will Still expects a complicated match. “We are going to play a very good team from Marseille”, declared the Champagne coach at a press conference after the victory (1-0) in Monaco.

Especially since the Phocaeans, who can return to seven points behind the Parisian leader after their defeat against Rennes (2-0), will be keen to pull themselves together, after conceding a draw on their lawn (2-2) in the very last moments. facing Strasbourg. To regain their second place, Igor Tudor’s men must imperatively win. No one has succeeded against the Rémois in the league since Monaco (3-0), on September 18th.