DIRECT. Release of Olivier Dubois: the ex-French hostage arrived in France, welcomed by Emmanuel Macron

What there is to know

Olivier Dubois returns to France. Emmanuel Macron welcomed the French journalist at midday at Villacoublay air base (Yvelines), near Paris. Hostage in Mali since April 8, 2021, he was released on Monday. He joined Paris from Niamey, the capital of Niger. The President of the Republic announced on Twitter on Monday his “huge relief” you are healthy “great gratitude to Niger for this release”. Follow our live.

The end of a long captivity. Olivier Dubois had himself confirmed his kidnapping in a video broadcast on social networks on May 5, 2021. He explained there that he had been kidnapped on April 8, 2021 in Gao, in northern Mali, by the Support Group for Islam. and Muslims (GSIM), linked to Al-Qaeda.

“Tired” but healthy. “It’s huge for me to be free, I didn’t expect it at all. I would like to pay tribute to Niger and its know-how (in matters of) delicate missions, to France and to all those who have allowed me to be here today”said the journalist. “I feel tired but I’m fine”he added for his first words after his release.

An American hostage also freed. Jeffrey Woodke, a 62-year-old American, has also regained his freedom. Kidnapped on October 14, 2016 in Niger, this humanitarian wished “thank the Nigerian, American and French governments”. “Long live France”exclaimed the man who had been kidnapped when he had been helping nomadic populations for thirty years with an NGO in Abalak, in central Niger.