DIRECT. War in Ukraine: nuclear safety in Zaporizhia “remains precarious”, warns the International Atomic Energy Agency

What there is to know

New concerns around the Zaporijjia power plant. Nuclear safety at the south-eastern Ukraine site “remains in a precarious state”, alerted Wednesday March 22 Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The plant’s last emergency power line, damaged since March 1, “remains disconnected and in repair, he assures. Rafael Grossi calls again “all parties to commit to ensuring the protection of security” of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Follow our live.

“Russia will lose this war”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Wednesday near Bakhmout, epicenter of the front and symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the east of the country. He recalled that his country would eventually emerge victorious from the conflict. “Here in the Donbass, in the Kharkiv region, wherever the Russian evil has come, it seems obvious that this terrorist state cannot be stopped other than by our victory”did he declare.

China has not delivered weapons to Russia. The United States, which had warned Beijing against any delivery of weapons of war to Moscow, estimated on Wednesday that China had not at this stage “crossed the line” of these deliveries. “I think the diplomatic, political, and to some extent material support (from China) to Russia is of course against our interest to see this war come to an end”however, underlined the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to Congress.

At least nine dead in Russian attacks. New strikes by the Russian army hit the kyiv region on Wednesday and killed at least eight people. Another attack hit a residential building in Zaporizhia head-on, killing at least one person and injuring dozens. Ukraine “will respond to all attacks” ruses, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.