DIRECT. War in Ukraine: the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Vladimir Putin for war crimes is “justified”, says Joe Biden

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is recognized neither by Moscow nor by Washington. However, his decision to issue an arrest warrant against the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Friday March 17, did not fail to react in the Russian and American camps. US President Joe Biden thus estimated on Friday March 17 thathe arrest warrant for the war crime of “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children during the Russian invasion is “justified”, during an intervention in front of journalists at the White House. Follow our live.

Senior Russian officials reject the arrest warrant issued by the ICC. “Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, therefore, from the point of view of law, the decisions of this court are null and void”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to reporters.

Volodymyr Zelensky hails a “historic” decision by the ICC. The President of Ukraine believes that this decision “marks the beginning of a historic responsibility”, in a video posted on Telegram. According to kyiv, more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and many are believed to have been placed in institutions and foster homes.

The ICC issues an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. At issue: his responsibility for the war crime of “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children during the Russian invasion. The institution, which is based in The Hague, has also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.