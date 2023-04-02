DIRECT. War in Ukraine: the Russian army is plagued by “excessive alcohol consumption” in its ranks, according to the British authorities

Find here all of our live #UKRAINE

: Yesterday, the castle of Dinteville made its place on the world map by hosting a summit meeting between the ambassador of France and that of Ukraine. The building, located in Haute-Marne, was the home of a Ukrainian diplomat in the service of Louis XV, hence the symbolic dimension of this place. France 3 Grand Est tells you the little story in the big.

: A glass is fine, three glasses, hello the damage? The British authorities report a “excessive consumption of alcohol” within the Russian army, which causes multiple incidents. “While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these are due to non-combat causes,” according to this note.

: Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, made a phone call to his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He demanded the release “immediate” of the American journalist arrested this week in Russia on suspicion of espionage, talking about “unacceptable detention.”

: “There is a debate among historians whether there was Stalin’s intention to cause a famine”, justifies on France Télévisions Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF. This week, two Communist MPs voted against a resolution calling the Holodomor, Stalin’s extermination by starvation of millions of Ukrainians, a genocide in the 1930s.

: “We will put the Ukrainian flag back in all our cities and towns.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Ukrainian resistance, on the first anniversary of the discovery of bodies of civilians killed in Boutcha. To this day, Russia still controls more than 18% of Ukrainian territory.

(SERGEY DOLZHENKO / MAXPP)

: The Russian-language independent media Meduza tells in This article (in English)how Russian soldiers on the front “drink to forget the fear”. Alcohol also leads to their death. In Yelensky, Russia, soldiers died without ever having seen war. Two of these deaths were directly alcohol-related: one man choked on his own vomit, while the other had a seizure, the media reported.

: According to British Ministry of Defense (in English)Russian commanders reported that alcohol abuse among their troops was responsible for a number “extremely high” d’incidents et de morts.

: L’Ukraine “will continue the fight for its independence”said the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny, a year to the day after the discovery of the bodies of civilians in the city of Boutcha, on the outskirts of Kiev.

: The representations have been adapted to the circumstances. A cupboard contains a stock of gas masks, “in case”. In case, also, a generator is ready to take over if a power cut decides to“enter the scene”, the time of the piece. “Welcome to the secret scene. You are safe”, assures before each show, the actor Yuri Grouchenko.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / FRANCE TELEVISIONS)

: “We inevitably have a role to play when the wounded, or people who have lost everything, come to see us. One year after the start of the war, our place continues to be a refuge for the spirits”, describes theater director Artem Svistun.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / FRANCE TELEVISIONS)

: More than a year after the start of the Russian invasion, the Mykolaiv Academic Theater is still waiting to resume normal life. The spectators continue to snuggle up in the basement to forget the daily life of the war. Our special correspondents Raphaël Godet, Fabien Magnenou and Mathieu Dreujou went there.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / FRANCE TELEVISIONS)