DIRECT. War in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol, the first visit of the Russian president to an occupied territory

What there is to know

He flew there by helicopter and toured the city by car. Vladimir Putin went to Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port city devastated by the bombardments, announced Sunday March 19 the press service of the Kremlin, quoted by the Russian press agencies. This is the Russian leader’s first trip to this city besieged for months and taken by the Russian army in May 2022. The day before, the Russian president had made a surprise visit to Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the annexation. Follow our live.

Paris approves the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Vladimir Putin. “This decision is extremely important.”reacted in The JDD French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna “because it means that anyone responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity will be held accountable, regardless of status or rank.” And the Minister to estimate: “No link in the chain can now think they will escape justice and that should give many pause for thought.”

The agreement on Ukrainian cereals extended in extremis. The subject of negotiations for several weeks, the international agreement of July 2022 on the export of Ukrainian cereals was extended in extremis on Saturday. Following negotiations under the auspices of Ankara and the UN, the extension was announced on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who welcomed the extension of an agreement “vital to the global food supply”.

Kramatorsk again bombarded by the Russian army. “Russia continues to reign in terror.” On his Facebook page, the mayor of Kramatorsk, Alexander Goncharenko, announced thatTwo people had been killed and eight injured by Russian strikes with “cluster munitions” Saturday afternoon. He said a dozen residential buildings and 14 municipal facilities were damaged.