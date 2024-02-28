Director of FundaRedes has been detained for almost 1,000 days

CARACAS. – Javier Tarazona, director of FundaNetes has spent 971 days detained at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) in El Helicoide.

FundRedes insisted on the call to release the activist on Tuesday, February 27, when World Human Rights Day was celebrated. ONG. “We continue to raise our voices demanding the release of Javier Tarazona. The defense of human rights is not a crime,” the organization stressed.

José Rafael Tarazona, brother of the director of FundaRedes, pointed out that “a human being cannot be behind bars because some political figure decides so.”

The NGO Promotion Education Defense in Human Rights (Promedehum) asked not to forget Javier Tarazona, whose health is in constant deterioration: The activist has 10 pathologies, including high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, cardiometabolic syndrome, asthma, tachycardia, grade two venous insufficiency, psoriasis, rectal fissures, and atypical pneumonia.

“With Javier Tarazona they send a message to all defenders, but in the same way, we do not stop,” said Promedehum.

NGOs threatened

The director of FundaRedes, Javier Tarazona, and the president of Citizen Control, Rocío San Miguel, They are the two directors of the Venezuelan NGOs accused of the alleged commission of several crimes. They are both university professors.

Tarazona, arrested in 2021, was linked by the Public Ministry for the alleged commission of treason, hate crimes and terrorism. In the case of Rocío San Miguel, detained on February 9, she is accused of allegedly committing treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association.

Like the director of FundaRedes, the activist is detained in the Sebin.

In both cases, they are activists whose NGOs have monitored the country’s security and defense issues, as well as the actions of the National Armed Forces. Javier Tarazona’s preliminary hearing has been suspended 13 times.

@snederr

Source: FundaNetes